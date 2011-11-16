Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast

SERVINGS - 14

11/16/2011

Ingredients

1 (14 pound) roast-ready prime rib roast (ribs cut off and tied to roast)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

Directions

1.Remove prime rib from refrigerator and allow the meat to come to room temperature, about 3 hours depending on the size of the roast.



2.Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a roasting pan with aluminum foil.

3.Unwrap the roast and place onto roasting pan; blot with paper towels. Sift together flour, pepper, salt, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and celery seed into a small bowl. Coat the roast all over with the flour mixture.

4.Roast in preheated oven until cooked to your desired degree of doneness; about 4 1/2 hours (20 minutes a pound) for medium-rare. Roast to an internal temperature of 120 degrees F (49 degrees C) for medium-rare; 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) for medium; or 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for well done.

5.When the roast has finished cooking, take it out of the oven, and cover with aluminum foil. Allow to rest in a warm spot for 30 minutes to 1 hour before slicing.