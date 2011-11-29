The Holiday Season is here and Magic 104.1, KMGL wants you to share your Holiday Recipes with all of our listeners. Click here to see the rest of the recipes in the

MAGIC Holiday Recipe Box.



If you would like to send us one of your favorite recipes click here. Sweet Potato Pie

SERVINGS: 8



11/29/2011



Ingredients

1 (1 pound) sweet potato

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust Directions

1.Boil sweet potato whole in skin for 40 to 50 minutes, or until done. Run cold water over the sweet potato, and remove the skin.

2.Break apart sweet potato in a bowl. Add butter, and mix well with mixer. Stir in sugar, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until mixture is smooth. Pour filling into an unbaked pie crust.

3.Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 to 60 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Pie will puff up like a souffle, and then will sink down as it cools.

« Return to previous page

» Send to a friend Subscribe to channel Share This