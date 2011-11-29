Soft Gingersnaps

The Holiday Season is here and Magic 104.1, KMGL wants you to share your Holiday Recipes with all of our listeners. Click here to see the rest of the recipes in the

SERVINGS: 66



11/29/2011



Ingredients

1 1/2 cups butter (no substitutes), softened

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup molasses

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Additional sugar

1.In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in molasses. Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, salt and nutmeg; gradually add to creamed mixture. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

2.Roll into 1-in. balls; roll in sugar. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F for 8-12 minutes or until puffy and lightly browned. Cool for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.

