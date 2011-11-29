The Holiday Season is here and Magic 104.1, KMGL wants you to share your Holiday Recipes with all of our listeners. Click here to see the rest of the recipes in the
Shortbread Christmas Cookies
SERVINGS: 36

11/29/2011

Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup white sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups cold butter
1/2 teaspoon rum extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 tablespoons cold water
 
2 cups confectioners' sugar
2 tablespoons milk
2 teaspoons milk
1 drop food coloring, or to desired shade (optional)
1 tablespoon colored edible glitter, or as desired

Directions
1.Whisk together flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl; with a pastry cutter, chop in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir the rum extract and almond extract into the water in a small bowl. Mix into the dry ingredients, a little bit at a time, until the mixture holds together in a ball when you squeeze it.
2.Place the dough onto a floured work surface, and sprinkle with flour; roll out into a sheet 1/4 inch thick. Cut into shapes with floured cookie cutters, and place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Cover with a layer of plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
3.Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
4.Bake the cookies just until the edges are lightly browned, 15 to 18 minutes. Allow to cool on sheets for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks to finish cooling. Cool completely before decorating.
5.For frosting, whisk the confectioners' sugar and milk in a bowl until smooth. If desired, divide frosting into small bowls, and tint each bowl a desired shade with food coloring. Frost fully cooled cookies, and sprinkle with edible glitter before the frosting sets.

