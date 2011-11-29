Beehive Cookies (Czech Traditional Vceli Uly)

The Holiday Season is here and Magic 104.1, KMGL wants you to share your Holiday Recipes with all of our listeners. Click here to see the rest of the recipes in the

SERVINGS: 24



11/29/2011



Ingredients

Dough:

3 1/3 cups vanilla wafer cookies, crushed

2 tablespoons water

1 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

1/4 cup rum

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder



Filling:

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons rum, or to taste

1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk

1 egg yolk



unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting (optional)

confectioners' sugar, for dusting (optional)

24 vanilla wafer cookies Directions

1.Combine the cookie crumbs, water, 1 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar, 1/3 cup butter, 1/4 cup rum, and cocoa powder. Work the mixture into a smooth dough, wrap it in plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.

2.Beat the 1/2 cup butter with 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar. Mix in 2 tablespoons of rum, sweetened condensed milk, and egg yolk.

3.Grease a beehive mold or a walnut shell and coat it with cocoa or confectioners' sugar. Divide the chilled dough into balls to fit the size of your mold. Roll the balls in cocoa or sugar. Push the dough into the mold and make a hollow in the center.

4.Use a pastry bag or sandwich bag with the corner snipped off to pipe the filling in the cookie shell. Cover the filling with a vanilla wafer (the beehive "base"), and carefully remove the mold. Repeat with the remaining cookies. Store beehives in a cool place. Flavor will improve for 2 or 3 days.

