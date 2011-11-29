Beehive Cookies (Czech Traditional Vceli Uly)

|
11/29/2011
Ingredients
Dough:
3 1/3 cups vanilla wafer cookies, crushed
2 tablespoons water
1 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar
1/3 cup butter, room temperature
1/4 cup rum
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
Filling:
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
2 tablespoons rum, or to taste
1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk
1 egg yolk
unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting (optional)
confectioners' sugar, for dusting (optional)
24 vanilla wafer cookies
Directions
1.Combine the cookie crumbs, water, 1 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar, 1/3 cup butter, 1/4 cup rum, and cocoa powder. Work the mixture into a smooth dough, wrap it in plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.
2.Beat the 1/2 cup butter with 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar. Mix in 2 tablespoons of rum, sweetened condensed milk, and egg yolk.
3.Grease a beehive mold or a walnut shell and coat it with cocoa or confectioners' sugar. Divide the chilled dough into balls to fit the size of your mold. Roll the balls in cocoa or sugar. Push the dough into the mold and make a hollow in the center.
4.Use a pastry bag or sandwich bag with the corner snipped off to pipe the filling in the cookie shell. Cover the filling with a vanilla wafer (the beehive "base"), and carefully remove the mold. Repeat with the remaining cookies. Store beehives in a cool place. Flavor will improve for 2 or 3 days.