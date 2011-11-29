Linzer Torte Cookies

SERVINGS: 15



11/29/2011



Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup blanched slivered almonds, ground

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup raspberry jam Directions

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 11x7 inch baking pan.

2.In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the egg and lemon peel. In another bowl, stir together the flour, almonds, cinnamon and cloves. Gradually stir the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture. The dough will be stiff, so you may need to knead it by hand to get it to come together. Press half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan.

3.Press half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread the preserves over the crust. On a lightly floured surface, roll the remaining dough into long rope about 1/2 inch in diameter. Place lengths of the rope across the top of the jam in a lattice pattern over the preserves.

4.Bake 40 minutes or until top is golden. Cool in pan on wire rack. Cut into 2 inch by 1inch bars.