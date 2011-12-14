Christmas Festival

12/14/2011

Ingredients:

1 Can Drained White Homoney

1 Can Drained Yellow Homoney

1 Can Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 Can Rotel (you can choose Mild or Hot)

1/2 Stick of the large Velvetta Cheese

1/2 Bag Fritoes (Crushed)

Directions:

Mix all the cans together, cut up cheese into chunks and add to mixture. Put in a 9x9 pan, place in oven (325) when the cheese is melted, bring out of the oven, stir the cheese in, cover with the Fritoes. Then sit back and watch everyone say "Wow, who made this?" Tell them, "it must be Santa Claus."

From MAGIC Loyal Listener Trish M.